Manchester City did not suffer frights. Without speeding up, he managed his great advantage and after drawing 1-1 with Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal game, he qualified for the Champions League semifinal. Now he will cross paths with Real Madrid.

The first half was that of Bayern, who played with great intensity, won many split balls and had more arrivals than City, but without finding the goal that would make a miraculous comeback seem possible. In the first ten minutes Kingsley Coman broke twice down the left flank, but his crosses went unanswered.

At minute 17 Leroy Sané, after an excellent through ball from Jamal Musiala, had a great chance, but his shot went slightly wide. Shortly after came the first of two moments of panic that Bayern had in the first half. Dayot Upamecano, in a one-on-one with Haaland, with whom he had to measure himself in speed from the center circle, committed a foul near the area.

The referee, Clement Turpin, showed him the red card, which he later withdrew, because Haaland was offside. Bayern kept coming. In the 21st minute, Ederson deflected a free kick from Sané to a corner kick. In minute 24, after some good play by Coman and Musiala, Leon Goretzka finished off badly inside the box.

The second scare for Bayern was a penalty by hand from Upamecano. Haaland, however, missed the maximum penalty and sent the ball sky-high. Bayern kept coming, with shots from Sané and Coman, while City tried above all to take the game’s revolutions away.

Bayern tried everything, but they took risks by playing too far forward, which gave City space to counterattack. City’s first warning came in the 55th minute, but Haaland finished off poorly. Two minutes later, there was another counterattack that began with a long clearance from Stones from the City box.

In the second Haaland did not fail. After reaching the box and dribbling past Upamecano, he beat Yann Sommer with a left-footed shot before De Ligt could block the shot. With Haaland’s goal, Bayern’s chances of dreaming began to tend to zero. The public, who had been very present up to that moment, understood it that way. The spirit in the Allianz Arena fell.

Bayern kept trying to arrive but their energy was less. The stadium lit up a bit again when joshua kimmich He achieved the equalizer by scoring a penalty from Akanji’s hand at minute 84 that the referee whistled after being warned by the VAR and seeing the action on the monitor. There was a chance for Mané to score in added time, but the die was already cast.

1 – Bayern: Summer; Pavard (Stasinic, m.77), Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo (Davies, m.63); Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané (Mané, m.63), Musiala (Müller, m.71), Eat; Choupo-Moting (Tel, m.71).

1-Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Ruben Dias, Aké (Laporte, m.66); Rodrigo, De Bruyne (Walker, m.88), Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Haaland (Álvarez, m.84), Grealish. Goals: 0-1, m.57: Haaland. 1-1, m.83: Kimmich, penalty.

