He Manchester City won the first Champions League in his story this Saturday June 10th. The Citizen box was imposed by the slightest difference to the Inter de Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium with a solitary goal from Rodri. In this way, the English team finally got the most coveted title.
Pep Guardiola’s team never felt comfortable on the pitch because the Nerazzurri played a very organized and intelligent game. The Citizens had a little more possession of the ball, however, the Italian team generated more options up front and more dangerous.
Ederson, the Brazilian goalkeeper for Manchester City, was one of the great figures of the duel.
Things began to go downhill for Manchester City, since at minute 36 Kevin De Bruyne, one of their top figures, had to come on as a substitute due to injury. The same thing happened in the final lost to Chelsea in 2021, so the ghosts began to appear at the Atatürk Stadium.
When the party seemed more locked, Rodri appeared to put final figures. The Spanish midfielder found a rebound near the edge of the box and fired a great shot to beat André Onana. Inter was not able to get up from this hard blow.
The Serie A team kept pushing until the last breath of the match and at minute 88 they were very close to tying the score. Robin Gosens recentered the ball with his head inside the six-yard box and left Romelu Lukaku alone in front of Ederson.
The Belgian striker finished off a poor header and the Brazilian, miraculously, managed to deflect the impact enough so that the goal did not fall.
The project started in 2008, when businessmen from the United Arab Emirates bought the Citizens, has paid off. The club led by Guardiola finally paid off its debt and achieved its biggest goal.
#Manchester #City #wins #Champions #League #beating #Inter #Milan
Leave a Reply