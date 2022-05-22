Straight

Field invasions are on the rise following the suppression of the pandemic. The loudest of all was recorded this Sunday at the Etihad, where Manchester City fans rushed to hug and kiss the players and take away memories of the sacred field that had just hosted the most celebrated comeback. After losing 0-2 against Aston Villa, overshadowed by anguish, the team from the north of the city came back to 3-2 and captured the sixth Premier in its history. It was the fourth English League title won by Pep Guardiola, who left the locker room crying, his nerves exhausted after a day of maximum tension, with Liverpool hot on his heels until the last minute. The explosion of happiness overwhelmed the security services in a human avalanche that swept through the goals, destroyed by the fans, who had just lived through an afternoon of fear. For half an hour the title seemed to slip out of their hands in a match that gripped the players, victims of Villa’s pressure and skill.

3 Ederson Moraes, John Stones, Fernandinho (Zinchenko, min. 45), Cancelo, Laporte, Bernardo Silva (Gündogan, min. 67), Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez (Sterling, min. 55) and Gabriel Jesus two Robin Olsen, Digne, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Chambers, McGinn, Jacob Ramsey (Ings, min. 82), Coutinho (Marvelous Nakamba, min. 71), Douglas Luiz, Emi Buendía (Ashley Young, min. 87) and Ollie Watkins goals 0-1 min. 36: Matthew Cash. 0-2 min. 68: Coutinho. 1-2 minutes 75: Gundogan. 2-2 min. 77: Rodrigo. 3-2 min. 80: Gundogan. Referee Michael Oliver Yellow cards Tyrone Mings (min. 48) and Marvelous Nakamba (min. 86)

Guardiola’s collection surpassed that of José Mourinho and Arsène Wenger by one glass. The Catalan became the foreign coach who lifted the most Premier titles in history. Now he is only surpassed by Alex Ferguson, with 13. But his statistical feat would hardly have value without the splendor and innovation of the game shown by his team, the work of an indelible personal stamp. Since he took over the bench in 2016 he has continued to subvert long-standing prejudices in English football. It is not possible to understand contemporary British football without the influence exerted by this manager, tireless in his experimental vocation, even if it sometimes gets him into trouble.

Guardiola’s love for midfielders has produced sublime moments in the same way that he has pitted Manchester City against opponents who know how to back down. On doomsday, the choice of Mahrez and De Bruyne over Sterling and Gündogan was very sentimental. City won in aesthetic presence but lost speed of circulation because Mahrez insisted on asking for the ball at the foot piling up opponents without overwhelming them and De Bruyne wandered the pitch with a rueful air waiting for someone to give him a ball to exhibit his career in straight line and its beautiful hit. Between one and the other they detracted from the dynamism of City’s game, which without abandoning the latitude of excellence lost the necessary edge to wear down the block made up of Douglas Luiz, Mings and Chambers at the heart of the visiting defense.

Guardiola: “Gundogan is the best”

Minute 36 passed and City prolonged the harassment, increasing the average number of centers per minute. Robert Olsen, Villa’s goalkeeper, was only threatened by the pick of the restless Gabriel Jesús, when his teammates prepared a quiet exit from his area. Released by contemplative pressure from De Bruyne, Douglas Luiz connected with striker Watkins, who went down to receive and put together an easy attack, launching into Digne, his left back. The cross went to the well-timed head of Cash, the right back, who surprised Cancelo with a long and announced run. The goal silenced the Manchester crowd and was celebrated with a burst of joy 50 kilometers to the west, at Anfield, more thunderous in his reception of Villa’s goal than in the celebration of Mané’s goal, cause of the 1-1. Because in Liverpool, where Wolverhampton struck the first blow, another comeback was brewing.

Cash’s goal placed City in the corridor of torture. As fans watched in anguish, Guardiola’s side were suddenly forced to score two goals to secure the championship against an eventual victory for Liverpool. It happened virtually at the beginning of the second half, when the VAR annulled Mané’s 2-1. The incident coincided with the dramatic knot of the day. Those minutes of crisis in which City stumbled and allowed themselves to be surprised again by Villa. A goal kick by Watkins against Rodri enabled Coutinho, who left Laporte with great control and defined the 2-0. Guardiola reacted to the challenge by making changes that ultimately proved decisive. He had already removed the aging Fernandinho from the center of defense to put in Stones, and now brought in Sterling and Gündogan. It was the Turk, attacking the space, who headed Sterling’s center for the first local goal. The 2-2 was the work of Rodri, with a shot from the edge of the area, and again Gündogan hammered the 3-2 in the 81st minute with another uncheck at the far post worthy of the best false nine. Guardiola and the players celebrated with the rage of a wing. Convinced that victory belonged to them.

Liverpool’s revolt, which started losing and ended up winning 3-1 with a brace from Salah, only served to terrify the Manchester crowd. When the judge signaled the end, the Premier crowned the most sophisticated and regular team of the decade in England.

“These are not normal circumstances,” explained Guardiola, asked about his management of the locker room at half-time; “I told the players that if we scored a goal we would get into the game. Gundogan is the best at coordinating the move into space in the fourth quarter. It was a very important contribution.”

Robin Olsen attacked

The circumstances were so extraordinary that hundreds of fans jumped onto the field to chase the players after the match. The most affected was Robin Olsen, Villa’s Swedish goalkeeper. Someone hit him in the back of the head. Steven Gerrard, the Villa manager, complained. Manchester City issued a statement asking for “sincere apologies” and announced an investigation. “The person responsible for this assault will be expelled indefinitely,” the letter concluded.

