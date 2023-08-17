Manchester City wins the European Super Cup for the first time. Pep Guardiola’s team beat Sevilla 6-5 after penalties, winning the trophy after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes of regulation. Gudelj misses the decisive penalty by hitting the crossbar.

The sequence of penalties: Haaland – goal; Ocampos – goal; Alvarez – goals; Rafa Mir – goal; Kovacic – goal; Rakitic – goal; Grealish – goal; Montiel – goal; Walker – goals; Gudelj – crossbar.

THE MATCH: 1-1

City establish themselves in the opposing half of the field, calling on Bounou to save on at least 3 occasions without however continuously triggering Haaland. Sevilla defended and restarted when they had space: at the first real opportunity, the Spaniards took the lead. In the 25th minute En-Nesyri scored with a powerful header. The champions of England try to increase the pressure and are unbalanced. At the start of the second half, a miracle from Ederson was needed in the 50th minute to deny the double to En-Nesyri, who also made himself dangerous in the 53rd minute. Sevilla punched with Ocampos in the 58th minute but did not punish City, who equalized in the 63rd minute. Rodri’s cross, Palmer at the far post is punctual: dosed header and lob that make it 1-1. Guardiola’s team insists but doesn’t break through: Bounou is always attentive and doesn’t concede anything. He goes to penalties, everyone scores. Except Gudelj, who prints the ball on the crossbar: the European Super Cup belongs to Manchester City, Guardiola wins the 36th trophy as a coach

