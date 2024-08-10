The goals of the 102nd edition of the tournament, which brings together the league and cup champions, were scored by substitutes Argentine Alejandro Garnacho for United (82) and Portuguese Bernardo Silva for City in minute (89).

Jadon Sancho and Northern Ireland’s Jonny Evans missed their fourth and eighth penalties respectively, with Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson saving the former’s kick with the help of the crossbar, while the latter’s kick went over the goal.

Swiss Manuel Akanji scored the decisive kick, giving his team a title that had been absent from its coffers since 2019, when it defeated Liverpool in the same manner.

Pep Guardiola’s team took revenge with this win on their city rivals who denied them the FA Cup title last season, when they beat them 2-1 at the same stadium with goals from Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo for United, while Belgian Jeremy Doku scored for City.

Manchester United will open the new season in the English Premier League on the 16th of this month by hosting Fulham, while Manchester City, who are aspiring to a fifth consecutive title, will visit Chelsea on the 18th of this month.