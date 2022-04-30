Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City wins and prolongs suspense in the Premier League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Manchester City

Manchester City

They beat Leeds 0-4 and continue to lead.

Manchester City won their visit to Leeds, 0-4, and continues to lead the Premier League, which prolongs the suspense in the title fight with Liverpool, who beat Newcastle 0-1.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

See also  So you can hide the 'online' from your Instagram profile

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #City #wins #prolongs #suspense #Premier #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MotoGP / Race pace analysis: Bagnaia fast with used tires | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.