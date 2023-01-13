LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday as a jury failed to reach verdicts on one count of rape and one count of attempted murder. rape, British media reported on Friday.

The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women brought allegations against Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie.

City released a statement saying the club had received the verdict.

“Given that there are open issues relating to this case, the club are not in a position to comment further at this time,” City said in a statement.

The BBC reported that Mendy covered her face with both hands as the jury repeated the “not guilty” verdicts on the six counts.

Verdicts were delivered on Wednesday but could not be released until the jury had finished considering the two remaining charges.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

City bought the defender from French club AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee of around £52m.