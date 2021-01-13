Manchester City beat Brighton at home in the 18th round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Wednesday 13 January and ended with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the hosts. Among the winners, Phil Foden scored the only goal in the first half.

The victory was the fourth in a row for Manchester City, allowing the team to score 32 points and reach third place in the championship. Brighton has 14 points, the club occupies 17th position.

Manchester City will host Crystal Palace in their next round on 17 January. Brighton will play Leeds on the road the day before.