Manchester City beat Aston Villa at home in a postponed match of the first round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, January 20, and ended with a score of 2: 0 in favor of the hosts. Among the winners, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scored goals at the end of the meeting.

The victory allowed Manchester City to score 38 points and come out on top in the championship. Aston Villa has 26 points, the club is in 11th position.

Manchester City will play West Bromwich away on 26 January on 26 January. Aston Villa will face Newcastle three days earlier at home.