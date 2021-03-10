Manchester City beat Southampton at home in the 33rd round of the English Premier League (Premier League). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, March 10, and ended with a score of 5: 2 in favor of the hosts. Among the winners, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Marez scored doubles, Ilkay Gundogan scored another goal. The guests have goals on account of James Ward-Prause and Che Adams.

The victory allowed Manchester City to score 68 points and solidify their leadership in the Premier League. Southampton have 33 points and are in 14th position.

Manchester City will play Fulham away on 13 March in the next round. Southampton will host Brighton a day later.