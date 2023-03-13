Despite having had little continuity in the team since the resumption of activity after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which he was one of the revelations in the coronation of the Argentine team, in Manchester City they are happy with the level of the forward Julian Alvarezso they are already preparing an offer to renew the contract.
To the native of Calchín, Córdoba, who began to demonstrate all his skills at River Plate and then landed in England to play for Pep Guardiola’s team, They offered him a significant salary increase and extend the bond for one more season, from June 2027 to the same month of 2028.
Although the intention of the footballer, who earned a place as a starter in Lionel Scaloni’s team during the World Cup, is to be able to count on more minutes at City instead of being so obscured by other forwards, He clearly does not look badly at being able to continue in this world giant, taking into account that he plays in the most competitive league in the world and that he is surrounded by the best footballers.
Surely his representation will accept the offer that Manchester City is making him, and little by little he will begin to gain more minutes in Guardiola’s team, since he barely started three of the last ten games, scoring a single goal, against Bournemouth. Do you think it’s a good decision for Julián to stay with the citizens, instead of going out looking for more continuity?
#Manchester #City #offer #renew #Julián #Álvarezs #contract #details
Leave a Reply