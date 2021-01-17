City could therefore move close to the leaders and expand the current winning streak (four wins in a row) in the upcoming Premier League games against Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Burnley FC. But that Guardiola and his family have difficulties this season even against the supposedly small opponents has been revealed several times in the past weeks and months: The first leg against West Brom ended 1-1, bottom of the table Sheffield was just as close as Brighton & Hove Albion Defeated 1-0, promoted Fulham 2-0.

The creation of scoring chances is less of a problem than the efficiency in the end, which is why City has the weakest offensive in the top group of the league with 25 goals – but the six-time English champions have the best defense in the entire Premier League. The team has only conceded seven goals since October, with goalkeeper Ederson only having to reach behind him thirteen times.