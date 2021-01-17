According to a report by telegraph want Manchester city attack on the transfer market after this season. Those responsible should have over £ 200 million available for this.
It wasn’t a successful start to the season for Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola’s team is back on track. After 16 match days, the Skyblues are in fourth place in the table with 32 points, the gap to leaders and city rivals Manchester United is less than four points in one game.
City could therefore move close to the leaders and expand the current winning streak (four wins in a row) in the upcoming Premier League games against Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United and Burnley FC. But that Guardiola and his family have difficulties this season even against the supposedly small opponents has been revealed several times in the past weeks and months: The first leg against West Brom ended 1-1, bottom of the table Sheffield was just as close as Brighton & Hove Albion Defeated 1-0, promoted Fulham 2-0.
The creation of scoring chances is less of a problem than the efficiency in the end, which is why City has the weakest offensive in the top group of the league with 25 goals – but the six-time English champions have the best defense in the entire Premier League. The team has only conceded seven goals since October, with goalkeeper Ederson only having to reach behind him thirteen times.
Despite all this, the demands remain high – and although over 170 million euros were invested in new signings in the last summer transfer period alone (via transfermarkt.de), Guardiola and the sports management team can go shopping again after the season, like the one telegraph reported. Accordingly, a budget of around 225 million euros is available for the coming summer.
As reported, Guardiola has already identified three weaknesses that should be strengthened: According to them, Sergio Agüero and Fernandinho could extend their contracts, but those responsible are looking for a new striker (according to rumors, Erling Haaland is on the slip, too Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is being watched) and a defensive midfielder. In addition, a left-back should be committed. The latter position is probably the largest construction site, and neither Benjamin Mendy nor Oleksandr Zinchenko can meet the high expectations.
