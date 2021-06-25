Jack Grealish is a mixture of physical potential and first-rate technical skills that make him a footballer with unique capabilities on the planet, possibly one of the best players on the planet today and whose stay at Aston Villa for next season can be pointed out. as an impossible.
Although Chelsea began to opt for stripping the signing of English, Manchester City will hit the table and have everything ready to stay with Jack, in what will be a millionaire signing, in the true style of City.
The citizens will no longer waste time with Grealish and the European press confirms that the English champions are preparing an offer of more than 100 million euros, a figure that Aston Villa will not reject in any way.
Although the signing is not official yet, it is a reality that City has been probing Villa’s English for months, since he is a footballer who falls in love with Pep Guardiola and who when it comes to having the ball is transcendental, a subject who hardly makes mistakes and that he is ready to be the first millionaire reinforcement of a market to this day marked by free agents.
