BREAKING: Man City are close to reaching an agreement with Aston Villa for Jack Grealish, sources have told ESPN.

They’re ready to pay around £ 100 million for the midfielder, which would be a British transfer record if it goes through?

Full story: https://t.co/mXpUPwaUqq pic.twitter.com/oYGJp2eL2F

– ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2021