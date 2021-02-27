Manchester City, undeniable leader of the Premier League, seeks to crown a round week against West Ham United – revelation of the season; he is fourth – he wants to consolidate his ‘Champions’ position, on a twenty-sixth day.

They face each other from 9.30 (Argentina time) at the Etihad Stadium. Televisa ESPN.

Pep Guardiola’s men (59 points), who last weekend – with a goal from Sterling – beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates (0-1), They are ten points ahead of United’s neighbors and Leicester. What’s more, The Citizens They have 14 successive victories and 18 games without losing in the Premier (their last winner was Tottenham Hotspur, in London). More: including all competitions, he accumulates 19 consecutive wins and 26 games without losing.

In this context of idyll, on Wednesday, City took a very big step towards the quarterfinals of the Champions League by defeating Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Now, at the local level, he will meet West Ham, the main surprise of this edition. Look for your third win in a row, after the valuable victory of the last date 2-1 against Tottenham.

Probable lineups:

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez; Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. DT: Josep Guardiola.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski; Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Ben Johnson; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, and Jesse Lingard. DT: David Moyes.