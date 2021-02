Manchester City: Guardiola’s team has become an infallible machine. Has not lost since November It is the team with the fewest goals and one of the most goals scored. They have taken the first position with a great advantage over United and in the Champions League they beat Monchengladbach in the round of 16. What’s more, players like Kun Agüero are already back.

As to follow: Omen. The Argentine will return to ownership today. There is a lot of expectation about his return.