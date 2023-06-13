Manchester City has completed its dream season after winning the Champions League for the first time in its history by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 with a goal from Rodri and this victory allowed them to win the treble. Pep Guardiola became the first coach in the history of this sport to keep this “title” after winning with Barcelona in the 2008/09 season. Now, the Spaniard wants to continue making history in the Ciudadano team and is already planning what the next campaign will be.
More news from the transfer market in European football:
One of the few aspects in which the light blue team has had problems throughout this season was the left side of the defense where they have had to place Nathan Aké in the position of left back when his usual position is that of full back but the Dutchman seems to have earned Pep’s confidence in this new position. Faced with this situation, and the possible departure of Aymeric Laporte and the suspension of Benjamin Mendy, the directors of the Citizen team are looking for a world-class left-handed central defender and have come to the conclusion that Joško Gvardiol He is the right one.
The Croatian defender is a key player in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig who will compete again in the UEFA Champions League next season. From the offices of the German team they know of the interest of the English team for his star and they will ask for a very high figure for his services that some estimate that this will make him the most expensive defender in the history of this sport. It must be taken into account that Gvardiol was one of the revelations of the Qatar 2022 World Cup where he won third place with Croatia and is only 21 years old.
Manchester City have already managed to reach the top of European football but their plans do not end here, they want to create a dynasty and that is why they are already thinking about the future in the midst of the celebrations for the first treble in their history.
