Manchester City returned to activity in a manner true to its style, as a team, hierarchical, powerful and true to its style. Guardiola’s men met Liverpool in the round of 16 stage of the Carabao Cup, a club they beat 3-2. Now, those from Manchester are ready to return to the Premier League where they will seek to end Arsenal’s current tenure and win the local title once again.
However, a club like Manchester City is usually constantly renewing and planning its squad, since it has the necessary resources and coach for them. In recent weeks there has been talk that the English are thinking of renewing their midfield and the possible sacrifice will be the German Ilkay Gundogan, although it seems that this scenario has changed and right now the Sky Blue are considering presenting a renewal offer to the former Borussia Dortmund.
Guardiola considers that Gundogan is still in a very constant physical and technical moment, thus, the coach would have informed the board that the midfielder is still in his plans for the following year, for which, in the following days he will put a new contract to sign the continuity of the footballer, which is in the hands of Ilkay. The reality is that City has let important time pass with the German who has been probed by other clubs, the most insistent Barcelona, where even Xavi has intervened.
