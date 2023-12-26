Manchester City works excellently, as much is said about the English club's mania for signing stars, but little is said about the ability they have to train and recruit world-class talent. In the last few hours it has been announced that the team has 'little devil' Echeverri in its hands, but he is not the only gem that would join the squad in the summer, as the board has also opted to add Savinho.
According to Fabrizia Romano, Savinho's level with Girona has everyone perplexed, which is why the City Football Group has made the decision to listen to the lowest offer for the 19-year-old Brazilian, since the winger will be sent to the strong club of the company, Manchester City.
More news about the transfer market
It is a decision that already has the endorsement of Pep Guardiola. In this way it can be concluded that the 'Sky Blue' have two signings signed for the summer, Echeverri, for a figure between 20 and 25 million euros and the Girona star, completely free.
After winning everything, Manchester City is experiencing a complex year. Between injuries and departures, it is clear that the squad is not finding the best football they can show and that has made them the most powerful team in the world. However, having won the club World Cup and the imminent returns of Kevin de Bruyne, Haaland and Dokú in a matter of days suggest that Guardiola's team will once again get serious with the ball.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Savinho #summer #market
Leave a Reply