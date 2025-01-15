After the 4-1 home win against SC Freiburg, hymns of praise for goalscorer Omar Marmoush once again echoed through the Eintracht Frankfurt stadium. Coaches and teammates once again raved about the attacker from Egypt, who crowned his first half of the season for the history books with his 15th goal of the season to make it 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

But this could also have been the end on the Main for Marmoush, who was hotly sought after by Manchester City. According to media reports, City wants to finalize the deal in the next few days – and an agreement should not be far away after initial discussions. It is said that Eintracht is still demanding a transfer fee of 80 million euros for Marmoush. It remains to be seen whether the attacker will wear the Eintracht jersey again in the key game against Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening: “We’ll see about that,” said coach Dino Toppmöller succinctly after the win against Freiburg, which only took place in the last 25 minutes. “There is interest from a club, there is nothing more to say,” said Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche like a maniac.