The English full-back remains with Guardiola, after Bayern Munich was talked about as a possible new destination in the summer

Kyle Walker has renewed with Manchester City until 2026. The 33-year-old arrived in Manchester in 2017, coming from Tottenham. With the Citizens he took to the pitch 260 times and lifted 15 trophies, including 5 Premier Leagues, last year’s Champions League, 2 FA Cups and 4 League Cups. He also made 78 appearances for the English national team.

The rumors of a possible farewell — The future of the English defender had been questioned, Bayern Munich had been interested in him during the last transfer session, but in the end he stayed.

Begiristain’s words — City sporting director Txiki Begiristain said he was satisfied with the extension: “He is an exceptional footballer and his speed, strength and experience make him an important member of our team. For me he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of qualities, it is an added value for us.” See also Quarterback Daniel Jones facing crunch season for the Giants

