Manchester City, after having achieved a historic treble, has to return to green to start the preseason of a year that may be unique for them, since they have the option of winning the sextet if they win the Club World Cup and the two Super Cups. .. Guardiola and his men will travel to Tokyo to start greasing a machine that has lost one of its key pieces such as Gundogan, and be careful, because everything indicates that Riyad Mahrez will leave for Saudi Arabia for an amount close to 40 millions of euros…
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Yokohama played?
City: Japan, Tokyo
Stadium: Japan National Stadium
Date: Friday, July 23
Schedule: 12:00 in Spain, 7:00 in Argentina and 6:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester City vs Yokohama on television in Spain?
Television channel: CITY+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Yokohama on television in Argentina?
Live stream: CITY+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Yokohama on television in Mexico?
Live stream: CITY+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Yokohama on television in Colombia?
Live stream: CITY+
More news about the preseason
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Inter
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Manchester Utd
|
2-1V
|
FA CUP
|
brentford
|
1-0 D
|
premier league
|
brightton
|
1-1
|
premier league
|
Chelsea
|
1-0V
|
premier league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Kawasaki
|
0-1D
|
J.League
|
machida zelvia
|
1-4 D
|
CUP
|
Nagoya Grampus
|
2-2
|
J.League
|
Shonan Bellmare
|
4-1V
|
J.League
|
Sanfrecce Hirosima
|
0-1V
|
J.League
For this pre-season match, the only doubt there is is that of Kevin De Bruyne. At the moment there isn’t much information about the player’s physical condition but everything points to the fact that he won’t be 100% until August… It’s the only casualty Guardiola has in his head.
Manchester City: Ederson, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aké, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Grealish, Foden, Julián Álvarez.
Yokohama: Ichimori, Matsubara, Kamijima, Eduardo, Nagato, Fujita, Watanabe, Junior, Elber, Lopes, Yan.
Manchester City 4-1 Yokohama Marinos
