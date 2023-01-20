Manchester City faces a new day in the fight for the Premier League and this time they will have to face Julen Lopetegui’s Wolverhampton in the match corresponding to day 21 of the highest English competition. Pep Guardiola’s men will look for a victory that will bring them closer to the leadership of the table that Arsenal holds and from which they are only separated by five points.
Meanwhile, the Wolves are in the lower zone of the table, with only two points more than relegation, and they will try to add to leave behind the dangerous positions. They currently occupy the sixteenth place.
Here everything you need to know about this Premier match between City and Wolves:
Town: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Sunday January 22
Match time: 15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina, 08:00 in Mexico.
Television channel: DAZN and Movistar +
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
Television channel: Peacock
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Pep Guardiola’s team does not suffer casualties for this match, so the Spanish coach will be able to count on 100% of the soccer players on his squad to receive the Wolves.
Wolverhampton suffers a series of casualties for this match. Julen Lopetegui will not be able to count on Semedo, Kalajdzic, Neto, B. Traoré or Chiquinho to visit the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City 2-1 Wolverhampton
