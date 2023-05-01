Manchester City has achieved the leadership of the Premier League after a whole season in the wake of Arsenal, and everything indicates that they will win the English league again since they still have one game less played. On Wednesday they face West Ham, who this year have not achieved the expected results and are close to the relegation zone, but are always a difficult opponent for the big teams.
This is everything you need to know about the game:
In which stadium is Manchester City vs West Ham played?
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Wednesday May 3
Hour: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester City vs West Ham on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN on all your devices
How can you watch Manchester City vs West Ham on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs West Ham on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs West Ham on television in the United States?
Television channel: Universe
live streaming: FuboTV
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
The only way to listen to what happens in Manchester City vs West Ham in Spanish is with the DAZN narration.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
1-2 win
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
4-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
3-0 win
|
FA Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
1-1 tie
|
Champions League
|
Leicester City
|
3-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
4-3 loss
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
1-2 loss
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
0-4 win
|
Premier League
|
people
|
4-1 win
|
Conference League
|
Arsenal
|
2-2 draw
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
Tie
|
Westham
|
3
|
1
|
1
Manchester City injury news
Pep Guardiola’s team reaches the end of the season in perfect condition, but alarm bells went off in the last game against Fulham as Kevin DeBruyne He did not enter the call and Pep himself said that the Belgian has some discomfort. Besides, Nathan Ake will not be available either.
West Ham injury news
West Ham’s new striker Gianlucca Scamacca will not play the match due to injury, and in the match against Crystal Palace they have lost one of their centre-backs, kurt zoumawho appears to have an ankle injury.
Possible line-up of Manchester City
Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.
Possible West Ham line-up
Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Palmieri; Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paquetá, Fornals; Michael Anthony.
90min forecast
Manchester City 4-3 West Ham
