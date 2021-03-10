The leader Manchester City will be local this Wednesday against Southampton, in an early match of the 33rd. date of the English Premier League and after having fallen in the classic against Manchester United at the weekend.

The match will be played at 3:00 p.m. (Argentina time), at the Ciudad de Manchester stadium and broadcast by ESPN 2.

Manchester City comfortably leads the competition, as it has 65 points and its classic rival follows from afar, with 54 points.

In addition, the team of the Spanish Joseph Guardiola will have Sergio Kun Agüero on the substitute bench, as in the last game, after a series of injuries that took him out of the spotlight in the fight for the position with the Brazilian Gabriel Jesús.