After getting rid of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Manchester City will have a tough date this weekend against Sheffield United, (second ranked in the English second division) in the FA Cup Semifinals a single match.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Saturday April 22
Hour: 17:45 in Spain, 12:45 in Argentina and 9:45 in Mexico
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Television channel: DAZN on all your devices
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
Television channel: Universe
live streaming: FuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bayern Munich
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
leicester
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
3-0V
|
UCL
|
southampton
|
1-4V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bristol board
|
1-0V
|
Championship
|
Cardiff
|
4-1V
|
Championship
|
Burnley
|
2-0 D
|
Championship
|
Wigan
|
1-0V
|
Championship
|
Norwich
|
0-1V
|
Championship
Manchester City have all their players available because Phil Foden has returned, but there is concern with Nathan Aké. The Dutchman has to undergo tests. Nothing is confirmed yet.
Shffield comes into this match with five casualties. These are the cases of: Osborn, Stevens, O’Conell, Brewster and Norrington-Davies.
Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United
