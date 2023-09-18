The current champion of the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City of Pep Guardiola will make its debut in the 2023/24 season against Red Star of Belgrade at the start of the group stage corresponding to matchday 1 of Group G.
The English team is coming off a perfect pace in the Premier League, having recorded five of five wins. Meanwhile, the Serbian team comes from seven games in its league where it is in second position after adding 15 points as a result of five wins and two losses.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this game at the Ctizens’ home.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Movistar+ (Spain), ViX, Paramount+ (United States), Star+ (Argentina), HBO Max and Cinemax (Mexico).
Goalie:Ederson.
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Days, Gvardiol.
Media: Rodri, Silva, Foden, Álvarez and Doku.
Forwards: Haaland.
The Citizen team won against West Ham, which was the leader of the English tournament, but their power prevailed and they are the only leaders in England with authority.
Goalie: Glazar.
Defenses: Nedeljković, Spajic, Dragovic, Rodic.
Media: Stamenic, Lucic, Kangwa, Ivanic, Olayinka.
Forwards: Ndiaye.
The Serbian team knows the importance and significance of the confrontation against the current champion of the Champions League and they are already prepared to face their commitment and they express it through their social networks with a video.
Manchester City 6-0 Red Star.
#Manchester #City #Red #Star #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply