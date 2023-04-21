Manchester City vs. Real Madrid. A confrontation that had never been played until 2012, but that now makes our mouths water every time they meet in the Champions League.
The Citizens are yet to lift Europe’s most prestigious club trophy, while Real Madrid have won 14 times. They are at completely opposite ends of the historical scale, but they are two of the best clubs on the planet.
Since that first meeting more than a decade ago, City and Real Madrid have met on a number of occasions, often with a Champions League final spot on the line.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid:
City were rookies when they traveled to the Bernabéu for the first time. They had won the Premier League the season before, but this was only their second Champions League campaign.
Roberto Mancini’s side were knocked out in the group stage on their first trip, and in 2012/13 they would suffer an even worse fate, finishing bottom of the group.
On the first matchday, City pressured José Mourinho’s Real Madrid until the end, in the middle of a hectic second half in which all five goals were scored. Edin Dzeko put the visitors ahead (2-1) with five minutes remaining, before Real Madrid won 3-2 in a display of style. A certain Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal at the last breath.
City’s luck as bottom of the group was practically over by the time the second leg arrived in Manchester.
Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid were the first two in the group, but Mancini’s team were able to frustrate the Spanish team’s aspirations to finish first by failing to draw on matchday five.
A penalty converted by Sergio Agüero neutralized Karim Benzema’s initial goal.
City finally rose to prominence on the European scene under Manuel Pellegrini, and advanced to the semi-finals during the 2015/16 season.
The 2013/14 champions awaited them in the semi-finals, but were without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first leg at the Etihad.
It was a quite forgettable match, in which City hardly created any danger. At the other end, Joe Hart made a couple of great late saves to keep a clean sheet and secure a draw ahead of the second leg in Madrid.
Ronaldo returned for the second leg, but it was Gareth Bale who made the difference in the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid’s initial confidence was rewarded when the Welshman’s cross-shot was deflected by Fernando, a City midfielder, in the first 20 minutes. Fernandinho was about to restore equality just before the break, but Real Madrid’s superiority was evident and they dominated the second half without extending their lead.
In this way, the Spanish team prevailed by a tight 1-0 on aggregate in the tie, and would defeat their rival from the city, Atlético, in a penalty shootout.
Four years later, things have changed a bit. City had established itself as one of the greats under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, and entered this round of 16 tie as favourites.
Pep changed his starting eleven and fielded two false nines, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, but they were forced to come from behind after Isco put Real Madrid ahead on the hour mark.
However, the visitors were excellent, and their dominance was justly rewarded with goals from the superb Gabriel Jesús and De Bruyne in the last 15 minutes.
The Covid-19 pandemic saw the second leg delayed for a few months, but ultimately an empty Etihad hosted City’s bid to advance to the quarter-finals.
One of Raphael Varane’s worst matches as a professional contributed to this. The Frenchman gave City the two goals of the night, which came after an accurate header from Karim Benzema.
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus benefited from Varane’s cerebral failures as City prevailed 4-2 on aggregate in the tie.
There have been some stellar encounters between these two, but this has to be the best of them all, right?
Real Madrid had worked a couple of miracles to reach the semifinals, where they faced a majestic City, beaten in the final by Chelsea in 2021. The Citizens seemed to have all the ballots to return to the big event after leading by 2 -0, but the miraculous continued to attack them.
In a back-and-forth clash, both teams conceded some big blows, but it was the Whites who finished the game happier after Benzema scored a skilful panenka with eight minutes remaining to reduce their deficit to one, after City would have enjoyed 3-1 and 4-2 second-half leads.
Real Madrid’s trajectory had City leaving the Etihad uneasy, but their performance in the second leg was, for the most part, completely in check.
It was a fairly unremarkable game until Riyad Mahrez extended the Citizens’ overall lead with 20 minutes remaining. With Real Madrid struggling to land a blow on the giant Pep, it seemed that this would be the goal that would give City a pass, but Real Madrid’s voodoo magic ended up manifesting itself in the last embers.
Once Rodrygo pulled one back in the last minute of regulation time, the end result was inevitable. The fourth official scored six minutes, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men didn’t even need one, as Rodrygo headed in his second goal and forced extra time.
City were dead, and Benzema delivered the final blow five minutes into extra time, after being brought down by Rubén Dias in the box. The Frenchman converted with cold blood, and the giant of the League took a memorable victory.
results history
Games played 8
Man City win: 3
Ties: 2
Real Madrid win: 3
