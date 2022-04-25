Tuesday, April 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: summoned for the duel of Champions

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

They meet this Tuesday in the semifinal.

Real Madrid, with the news of Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Casemiro in the expedition, is already in Manchesterwhere this afternoon he will complete his last session at the Etihad Stadium before facing Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

See also  A crisis in Spain .. Real Madrid and Barcelona together in the face of "La Liga"

Real Madrid changed the sun in the Spanish capital at the time of its takeoff, for the clouds and the threat of rain at its landing in the English city.

After a placid flight of two hours and fifteen minutes that departed from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, the Madridista expedition landed in
Manchester and went directly to his concentration hotel, the Hyatt Regency.

call meringue

The players called up, the entire first team squad except for the injured Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Díaz, completed displacement with the travel suit and with a great atmosphere on the flight.

After the team meal and a few hours to rest, the madridista squad will go to the Etihad to complete the last training session on the scene of the match, which will be a definitive test for Carlo Ancelotti decides if the Austrian Alaba and the Brazilian Casemiro can play the match.

Everything indicates that the Frenchman Mendy, already recovered from his muscular discomfort, will be able to occupy the left side again from the start and Ancelotti’s unresolved doubts point to the center of defense and the figure of the midfielder.

See also  Paris is eliminated: Benzema saves Real in the next round

Manchester City have not revealed their squad list.

EFE

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #City #Real #Madrid #summoned #duel #Champions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F1 | Mercedes: Hamilton dubbed becomes a case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.