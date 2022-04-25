Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: summoned for the duel of Champions

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
They meet this Tuesday in the semifinal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 25, 2022, 09:15 AM
Real Madrid, with the news of Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Casemiro in the expedition, is already in Manchesterwhere this afternoon he will complete his last session at the Etihad Stadium before facing Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
Real Madrid changed the sun in the Spanish capital at the time of its takeoff, for the clouds and the threat of rain at its landing in the English city.
After a placid flight of two hours and fifteen minutes that departed from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, the Madridista expedition landed in
Manchester and went directly to his concentration hotel, the Hyatt Regency.
call meringue
The players called up, the entire first team squad except for the injured Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Díaz, completed displacement with the travel suit and with a great atmosphere on the flight.
After the team meal and a few hours to rest, the madridista squad will go to the Etihad to complete the last training session on the scene of the match, which will be a definitive test for Carlo Ancelotti decides if the Austrian Alaba and the Brazilian Casemiro can play the match.
Everything indicates that the Frenchman Mendy, already recovered from his muscular discomfort, will be able to occupy the left side again from the start and Ancelotti’s unresolved doubts point to the center of defense and the figure of the midfielder.
Manchester City have not revealed their squad list.
EFE
more sports news
April 25, 2022, 09:15 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Manchester #City #Real #Madrid #summoned #duel #Champions
Leave a Reply