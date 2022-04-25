Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: summoned for the duel of Champions

Real Madrid, with the news of Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Casemiro in the expedition, is already in Manchesterwhere this afternoon he will complete his last session at the Etihad Stadium before facing Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Real Madrid changed the sun in the Spanish capital at the time of its takeoff, for the clouds and the threat of rain at its landing in the English city.

After a placid flight of two hours and fifteen minutes that departed from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, the Madridista expedition landed in

Manchester and went directly to his concentration hotel, the Hyatt Regency.

The players called up, the entire first team squad except for the injured Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Mariano Díaz, completed displacement with the travel suit and with a great atmosphere on the flight.

After the team meal and a few hours to rest, the madridista squad will go to the Etihad to complete the last training session on the scene of the match, which will be a definitive test for Carlo Ancelotti decides if the Austrian Alaba and the Brazilian Casemiro can play the match.



Everything indicates that the Frenchman Mendy, already recovered from his muscular discomfort, will be able to occupy the left side again from the start and Ancelotti’s unresolved doubts point to the center of defense and the figure of the midfielder.

Manchester City have not revealed their squad list.

