Wednesday, May 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE: the semifinal match of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE: the semifinal match of the Champions League


close

AUTOPLAY

Champions LeagueManchester City vs. Real Madrid.

The tie to a goal in Spain left everything open. Great battle for the place to the final of the tournament.

The real Madridaccustomed to the magic of European nights in his stadium, will have to try to do it away from home against manchester city to achieve the pass to his second Champions League final consecutive, this Wednesday, from 2 pm, in the semifinal round.

See also  Nasty greetings from Gareth Bale: 'It's disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself"

‘Merengues’ and ‘Citizens’ drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the continental tournament last week at the Santiago Bernabéu, so what goes to the final will be decided at the Etihad Stadium, converted into a real fortress by the City.Follow, LIVE, the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE

Manchester City presents its line-up

Ready the 11 English players.

Real Madrid have their formation ready

David Alaba, as a centre-back, and Eduardo Camavinga, on the left side, will start this Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City. In this way, Carlo Ancelotti sacrifices Antonio Rudiger, Erling Haaland’s brake in the first leg, and puts Alaba along with Éder Militao, who did not play at the Bernabéu due to suspension.

See also  Festival, what numbers! In 50 thousand in Trento and over 16 million video views

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Manchester #City #Real #Madrid #LIVE #semifinal #match #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tesla, Musk anticipate a new model under construction: here’s which one

Tesla, Musk anticipate a new model under construction: here's which one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result