Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE: the semifinal match of the Champions League

The tie to a goal in Spain left everything open. Great battle for the place to the final of the tournament.
The real Madridaccustomed to the magic of European nights in his stadium, will have to try to do it away from home against manchester city to achieve the pass to his second Champions League final consecutive, this Wednesday, from 2 pm, in the semifinal round.
‘Merengues’ and ‘Citizens’ drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the continental tournament last week at the Santiago Bernabéu, so what goes to the final will be decided at the Etihad Stadium, converted into a real fortress by the City.Follow, LIVE, the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid LIVE
Manchester City presents its line-up
Ready the 11 English players.
Your City XI 🙌
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/V1GZQTL3vn
—Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2023
Real Madrid have their formation ready
David Alaba, as a centre-back, and Eduardo Camavinga, on the left side, will start this Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City. In this way, Carlo Ancelotti sacrifices Antonio Rudiger, Erling Haaland’s brake in the first leg, and puts Alaba along with Éder Militao, who did not play at the Bernabéu due to suspension.
SPORTS
*With AFP
