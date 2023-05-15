Manchester City welcomes Real Madrid in search of a ticket to the final in Istanbul. The reissue of last season’s semifinal is once again very even after the first leg, but this time the field factor benefits Pep’s team since the second leg is played at the Etihad. Manchester City is very close to a historic treble after coming back from an almost insurmountable gap against Arsenal in the Premier League and is already qualified for the FA Cup final, which will play against its neighbor Manchester United. For Real Madrid, a season in which they are so far in the league and with the Copa del Rey as the only title would be a failure, so the Champions League is their absolute priority. Here is everything you need to know about Manchester City vs Real Madrid:
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Real Madrid played?
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Wednesday May 17
game time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
The game can be followed through Movistar Plus.
How can you watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The match can be followed through the following stations in Spain: Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Everton
|
0-3 win
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
1-1 draw
|
Champions League
|
leeds united
|
2-1 win
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
3-1 win
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
1-2 win
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
1-0 win
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 draw
|
Champions League
|
Osasuna
|
2-1 win
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real society
|
2-0 loss
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
4-2 win
|
The league
|
Manchester City
|
Tie
|
real Madrid
|
3
|
1
|
1
Latest Manchester City news
Manchester City found their left back in a Nathan Ake that he has adapted to the position perfectly, but unfortunately he has been injured for several weeks and everything indicates that he will miss Wednesday’s game. He has not played against Everton and Akanji aims to start on the left.
Latest news from Real Madrid
Real Madrid have found their eleven and Ancelotti continues to make adjustments in each game to find perfection. The invention of camavinga on the left side he has been a blessing for the team, since the Frenchman defends himself very well in that position and also helps a lot to get the ball out in attack, and his substitution on Saturday against Getafe set off all the alarms at the Bernabéu . It seems that everything has been a scare and that he will finally be there for the game.
possible alignments
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Days, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Kevn de Bruyne, Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Haaland.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.
90min forecast
Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #City #Real #Madrid #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply