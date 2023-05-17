He real Madridaccustomed to the magic of European nights in his stadium, will have to try to do it away from home against Manchester City to achieve the pass to his second consecutive Champions League final, on Wednesday (2 pm) in the semifinal round.

‘Merengues’ and ‘Citizens’ drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the continental tournament last week at the Santiago Bernabéu so what goes to the final will be decided at the Etihad Stadium, converted into a real fortress by the City.

the men of Pep Guardiola They have only conceded one defeat and one draw in their fief this season, where their games count for victories since they made a draw with Everton on December 31. The task is difficult for Real

Madrid, current European champion, who has never won in his four games at his rival’s stadium, but Luka Modric assured this Tuesday that “we have played this type of game many times. I see confidence and tranquility, full faith in us”.

The technician Carlo Ancelotti He did not hesitate to rest men like Rodrygo, David Alaba, Karim Benzema and Antonio Rüdiger in Saturday’s league victory against Getafe (1-0), and saved Vinicius, Toni Kroos and Modric a few minutes, with his sights set on on Wednesday. “I want to preserve the players who are tired,” Ancelotti admitted openly before the match, from which the young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was hurt with a slight knee sprain, from which he has recovered.

The Frenchman is in Manchester as is Militao, available after being suspended in the first leg, so Ancelotti has all his figures.

“We got to the top because it’s a match we’ve had in mind for a long time,” said the Italian coach, for whom courage will be essential. “On an individual and collective level, the two teams are similar, but courage makes the difference, knowing how to endure and suffer. Courage will make the difference,” said Ancelotti, before a game in which City hopes to take revenge for the loss. last year’s elimination in the same round.

‘Freedom of play’

“The draw at the Bernabéu was good, because at the Etihad we have a lot of confidence. Here we have very good results,” defender Kyle Walker said at a press conference on Tuesday. “At home we feel free and we hope that tomorrow we will have that feeling of freedom of play,” added his coach, Pep Guardiola.

In the Spanish capital, Rüdiger annulled Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian striker once again emerges as the great danger for City. The Nordic striker could not see the goal last Tuesday, but in his fiefdom he is intractable, having scored 35 of the 52 goals that he has accumulated this season with his team. To help his gunner, Guardiola assured this Tuesday that they are going to “adjust things, change things, we have to generate more chances, get the ball to the forwards“.

“It’s nothing special, I’m not overthinking things, we’re not going to change much, just a couple of things to make the game more fluid,” he added, rejecting tactical experiments. “I have told the players to see it as a great opportunity, to take advantage of how lucky we are to be there. It depends on us, we have to be ourselves and win a game to be in the final,” he concluded.

probable lineups

Manchester City: Ederson – Walker, Dias, Stones, Akanji, Bernardo – Rodri – De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish – Haaland. Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Real Madrid: Courtois – Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba – Modric, Kroos, Camavinga – Rodrygo (or Valverde), Benzema, Vinicius. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

