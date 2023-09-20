In the run-up to an electrifying showdown in the world of football, all eyes are on the horizon where the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest looms. Excitement pulses in the air as these two teams prepare to hit the pitch in a duel that promises to unleash the passion of the fans.
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Saturday, September 23
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest on television in Argentina?
Live Stream:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest on television in Mexico?
Live Stream: Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest on television in the United States?
Live Stream:Peacock
More news about the transfer market
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Red Star
|
3-1V
|
UCL
|
West Ham
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
5-1V
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
0-1D
|
EFL CUP
|
Manchester United
|
3-2D
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
On behalf of Manchester City, those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri. Grealish will also be out for the match, but nothing is known about the Birmingham player’s injury. On the part of Nottingham Forest, the only player who will not be available is Danilo.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Dokú, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
Nottingham Forest:Turner; Boly, Worral, Mckenna; Aurier, Yates, Mangala, Neco Williams; Hudson Odoi, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White
Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Nottingham #Forest #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply