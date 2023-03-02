This Saturday we have one of the most beautiful games to watch in the Premier League. After a game in the first round with a 3-3 with stellar performances from Haaland and Bruno Guimarares, the confrontation returns at a critical moment in the table. City second, two points behind the leaders with one more game, and Newcastle fifth with 41 points less and two games less than Guardiola’s men.
Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Saturday March 4
Match time: 13:30 in Spain, 9:30 in Argentina and 6:30 in Mexico
Referee:Simon Hooper
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Movistar+
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: fuboTV, UINVERSO
live streaming: nbcsports.com
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Manchester City arrives with the confirmed absence of John Stones who is about to return from the injury he suffered in the hamstring but has not yet received a medical discharge. Meanwhile, the center-back Aymeric Laporte will be a doubt until the last minute as he has a fever.
On the other side, Newcastle arrives with a capital loss, that of Bruno Guimaraes who is the engine of the team due to an ankle injury. In addition, they will not be able to count on Krafth, who is out of season.
Ederson; Walker, Rubén Dias, Aké; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gundogan, Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne; Haaland
Karius; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Joelinton, Anderson; Almirón, Saint-Maximin and Wilson
Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Newcastle #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply