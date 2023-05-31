On June 3 there is an appointment at the mythical Wembley stadium to see which team will win the FA Cup. In this match we will see a derby in the city of Manchester between City and United, the team trained by Pep Guardiola will do everything possible to win this title and thus qualify for the treble in the season, they have already won the Premier League and are eligible for the FA Cup and Champions League. On the other hand, the group trained by Ten Hag wants to put the finishing touch on a great season in which they have qualified for the Champions League and have won the EFL Cup.
Below we show you all the relevant information prior to this clash.
Where is Manchester City vs Manchester United
Date: Saturday, June 3
Location: London.
Stadium: Wembley
Schedule: 4:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina and 8:00 a.m. in Mexico
Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Spain
Television channel:DAZN
live streaming:DAZN
Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Argentina and South America
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Mexico
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
More news about the European leagues
How can you watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
live streaming: fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
brentford
|
1-0 D
|
premier league
|
Brighton
|
1-1E
|
premier league
|
Chelsea
|
1-0V
|
premier league
|
real Madrid
|
4-0V
|
Champions League
|
Everton
|
0-3V
|
premier league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
fulham
|
2-1V
|
premier league
|
Chelsea
|
4-1V
|
premier league
|
bournemouth
|
0-1V
|
premier league
|
wolves
|
2-0V
|
premier league
|
Westham
|
1-0 D
|
premier league
|
Date
|
Tournament
|
Result
|
Winner
|
01/14/2023
|
premier league
|
2-1
|
M United
|
10/02/2022
|
premier league
|
6-3
|
M.City
|
03/06/2022
|
premier league
|
4-1
|
M.City
|
11/06/2021
|
League Cup
|
2-0
|
M.City
|
01/07/2021
|
League Cup
|
2-0
|
M.City
|
03/07/2021
|
premier league
|
2-0
|
M United
|
03/08/2020
|
premier league
|
2-0
|
M United
|
01/29/2020
|
League Cup
|
1-0
|
M United
|
12/12/2020
|
premier league
|
0-0
|
Tie
|
12/07/2019
|
premier league
|
2-1
|
M United
Up to three players from the Skyblue team are doubtful for this match due to physical problems. These players are: Grealish, Akanji and Rúben Dias. At this time, his participation in the meeting is up in the air.
In Manchester United there are several injured players for this match. Phil Jones, Van de Beek and Sabitzer are out with knee problems; both Tom Heaton and Antony suffer from ankle ailments and will not be present; Lisandro Martínez will also be out since he has a broken metatarsal.
Manchester City: Ortega, Walker, Laporte, Stones, Lewis; Rodri, Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne; Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Foden
Manchester Utd: DeGea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.
Manchester City 2-1 Manchester Utd
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Manchester #City #Manchester #United #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #prognosis
Leave a Reply