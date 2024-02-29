Manchester City will host Manchester United, on matchday 27 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, which will be played next Sunday, March 3, starting at 12:30 (Argentina time), at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's team achieved a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth. Manchester United is coming off a 1-2 defeat against Fulham. Although they lost their last game, they have 4 consecutive victories in the recent games of the season.
The local team is in second place and reached 59 points (18 PG – 5 PE – 3 PP), while the visitor has achieved 44 points and is in sixth place in the championship (14 PG – 2 PE – 10 PP). The history between the Manchester teams, in total they played 191 games. United have won 78 and City 60, the rest (53 games) ended in draws.
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Sunday March 3
Schedule: 16:30 in Spain, 12:30 in Argentina, 9:30 in Mexico
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Referee: Andrew Madley
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton
|
6-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Bournemouth
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
FC Copenhagen
|
3-1V
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Fulham
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Luton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Vila
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
Manchester City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Días, Aké; Rodri, Stones, Silva, Kovacić, Foden, Matheus Luis; Haaland
Manchester United: Onana; Diogo Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelöf; MAino, Casemiro, Forson, B. Fernández, Garnacho; Rashford
Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United
