Everything is ready for another of the most important matches for the most important team of the season, the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola. It is public knowledge that thecitizens‘ They are fighting all the important titles that can be achieved in a natural season and that is that they have already established themselves as champions of the highest English category; the premier leaguethey are in the final of the Champions League and they are about to play the final of the FA Cup against his classic rival, the Manchester Utd of Erik Tenhag.
As usual, we review the losses that each of the participants will have for the next meeting, below.
Nathan Ake
State: Injured.
Type of injury: thigh injury
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/07/2023.
Benjamin Mendy
The left-back is no longer an official part of the City team for being involved in criminal matters.
Donny van deBeek
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Knee injury.
Possible return date: The midfielder already has an estimated return date and it is scheduled for 06/30/2023.
Tom Heaton
State: Injured.
Type of injury: ankle injury.
Possible return date: The goalkeeper has no scheduled date for his return.
Lisandro Martinez
State: Injured.
Type of injury: metatarsal fracture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/30/2023.
Marcel Sabitzer
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Meniscal injury.
Possible return date: The player has no set date for his return.
Mason Greenwood
The attacking winger is sanctioned and discharged for being involved in criminal matters.
