He Manchester City He has everything ready to hit him. Manchester Utd in what will very surely be a vibrant final between two teams that have different needs, but that finally boil down to one thing; get the win and take the trophy FA Cup to home.
Pep Guardiola you will bump into a local acquaintance; Erik Tenhag, who will also seek to pull out his nails and defend himself using the blackboard. The ‘Citizen’ team seeks to have the best season in its history by winning the premier league, FA Cup and finally the Champions Leaguebut for the ‘Red Devils’, winning the FA Cup means saving the season in general terms.
Next, we share the information on how and where to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Manchester United played?
City: Manchester
Stadium: Wembley Stadium
Date: Saturday June 3
Match time: 5:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Argentina and 8:00 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: Paul Tierney
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar+
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN Mexico
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN+
live streaming: ESPN App
How can you watch Manchester City vs Manchester United on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN Colombia
live streaming:Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
brentford
|
Loss: 1-0
|
premier league
|
Brighton
|
Draw: 1-1
|
premier league
|
Chelsea
|
Win: 1-0
|
premier league
|
real Madrid
|
Win: 4-0
|
Champions League
|
Everton
|
Win: 3-0
|
premier league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
fulham
|
Win: 2-1
|
premier league
|
Chelsea
|
Win: 4-1
|
premier league
|
bournemouth
|
Win: 1-0
|
premier league
|
wolves
|
Win: 2-0
|
premier league
|
Westham
|
Loss: 1-0
|
premier league
There are no reported injuries at Manchester City for this match.
The injured for the match against Manchester City are:
Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden
De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindeloff, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Garnacho, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford
Manchester City 3-2 Manchester United
