Next March 3 at 4:30 p.m., the Etihad Stadium will witness an epic meeting between two titans of English football: Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other on matchday 27 of the Premier League. However, the perspectives seem to be very different for both teams in this contest. While Manchester City arrives in excellent shape, second in the Premier League, Manchester United is in sixth position in the table, after suffering a tough defeat against Fulham.
The most outstanding players of both teams this season are Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne for Manchester City, while Bruno Fernandez and Rashford stand out for Manchester United.
More Premier League news
The confrontation between Manchester City and Manchester United has historically been intense. In their last match, back in October, Manchester City won with a resounding 3-0, with goals from Haaland twice and Foden. It stood out in that match that Manchester City, as we are accustomed to, shot three times as many times as their rival and more than three times as many times on goal.
This duel is not new in terms of tension. Last year, they had to play in the FA Cup final in which the Cityzens also won, although the first match they played in 2023 was for the Red Devils with a 2-1 result on the field of the United.
This clash promises to be another chapter in the long history of rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United. Fans are looking forward to an interesting match that will add to the long list of great matches between the two.
Next, let's see how the history between these two teams is in official competitions:
|
Number of matches
|
Manchester City Victories
|
Ties
|
Manchester United Victories
|
191
|
60
|
53
|
78
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Manchester #United #headtohead #history #statistics #headtohead
Leave a Reply