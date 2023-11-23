On this day of the Premier League we will see a face to face between two of the great clubs on the English scene. Manchester City will have to visit at Anfield a club that never makes things easy for Pep Guardiola’s team. Liverpool and Manchester City will face each other in this thirteenth round of the English domestic championship. Not only will we see a frenetic duel on the pitch, but we will also see a duel between two of the great coaches on the current scene, Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.
Today we will see how the face to face between these two giants of the benches has been, since they both train in England, and that they have faced each other many times over the years. In fact, Pep Guardiola has always had words of praise for the German coach of the Liverpool team.
More Premier League news
Since Pep Guardiola came to the Skyblue bench in 2016, they have faced each other 22 times, this will be the twenty-third time they have faced each other. Over the years they have faced each other in all possible championships, Premier League, Community Shield, FA Cup, Champions League…
The first time they faced each other in England was on December 31 back in 2016 in a match that would end in a red victory by a solitary goal to zero, Wijnaldum was the one who scored that goal. At that moment, what would be a beautiful rivalry between two of the best technicians on the scene would begin to be forged.
In all these games, Liverpool would be able to win the game on a total of nine occasions while Manchester City would achieve it six times in total, the other seven remaining games were draws.
|
COACH
|
VICTORIES
|
DEFEATS
|
TIES
|
GUARDIOLA
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
KLOPP
|
9
|
6
|
7
As we see, it is a more than even confrontation. Next Saturday, November 25, faces will meet again. What will happen? Who will win this match?
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Liverpool #confrontation #Jürgen #Klopp #Pep #Guardiola