Manchester City and Liverpool They will star in the most interesting duel of matchday 13 of the Premier League. Both squads are in the first two places in the general classification and are two of the top candidates to win the English soccer title.
The Citizens are in first position in the table with 28 points, while the Reds are in second place with 27 points.
The five most recent meetings between these two Premier League heavyweights have been very competitive. Guardiola’s team has two victories, two draws and one defeat.
More Premier League news
You can see the game through the signal DAZN (Spain), Paramount+ (Mexico), Star+ (Argentina, Colombia).
Goalie: Ederson
Defending: Kyle Walker, M. Akanji, Rúben Dias, J. Gvardiol
Half: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, P. Foden
Lead: J. Doku, J. Grealish, E. Haaland
Although the injury suffered by Erling Haaland during the FIFA Matchday is not serious, his condition is in doubt for Saturday’s match.
A foot injury could keep Ederson out of action this weekend, while Nathan Ake and Matheus Nunes are major doubts.
City will surely be without Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Sergio Gómez.
Goalie: Alisson
Defending: T. Alexander Arnold, J. Matip, V. Van Djik, K. Tsimikas
Half: W. Endo, C. Gakpo, D. Szoboszlai
Lead: D. Núñez, M. Salah, Diogo Jota
Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have been recovering from injuries during the FIFA World Cup break. All are expected to be available this weekend.
Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic may not appear again in 2023.
Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Liverpool #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast