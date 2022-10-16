Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LIVE, minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City.
The Colombian Luis Díaz is the great absence.
October 16, 2022, 09:31 AM
Manchester City and Liverpool live different times in a Premier league that has started with everything, but this Sunday the story can change.
City receives Liverpool, which will have the absence of the Colombian, Louis Diaz, Due to a knee injury, he will be absent until at least December.
The cast directed by Pep Guardiola is second in the standings with 23 points, while Liverpool is 11th with 10 units, in a poor start.
lineups
Manchester City
🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵
XI | Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Laporte, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/PzQuOFuPPI
— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 16, 2022
Liverpool
Follow the match here
October 16, 2022, 09:31 AM
