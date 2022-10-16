Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LIVE, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Liverpool

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

The Colombian Luis Díaz is the great absence.

Manchester City and Liverpool live different times in a Premier league that has started with everything, but this Sunday the story can change.

City receives Liverpool, which will have the absence of the Colombian, Louis Diaz, Due to a knee injury, he will be absent until at least December.

(Piqué and Clara Chía Martí: the ‘low blow’ they would plan for Shakira)
(Linda Caicedo, what a crack!: the figure of Colombia dazzles in the World Cup)

The cast directed by Pep Guardiola is second in the standings with 23 points, while Liverpool is 11th with 10 units, in a poor start.

lineups

Manchester City

Liverpool

Follow the match here

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Manchester #City #Liverpool #LIVE #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The President of the State condoles with the Turkish President on the victims of the mine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.