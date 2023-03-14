Manchester City play the pass to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League in front of their people at the Etihad Stadium against Leipzig. In the first leg they tied 1-1, so the tie is completely open. Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game:
In Spain it can be followed by Radio Marca, Tiempo de Juego of the Copa chain and on YouTube of the Chiringuito de Jugones.
For this match Guardiola arrives with all the available players.
Goalie:ederson
defenses: Laporte, Aké, Rubén Dias
Midfielders: Grealish, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez,
strikers: Bernardo Silva, Haaland, De Bruyne
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1V
|
premier league
|
newcastle
|
2-0V
|
premier league
|
bristol city
|
0-3V
|
FA Cup
|
bournemouth
|
1-4V
|
premier league
|
leipzig
|
1-1E
|
Champions League
Neither Diallo, nor Nkunku, nor Gulacsi, nor Schalger will be available for this match.
Goalie: Blaswich
defenses: Raum, Gvardiol, Orban, Klostermann
Midfielders: Werner, Schlager, Forsberg, Haidara, Szoboszlai
Forward: Silva
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
m’gladbach
|
3-0V
|
bundesliga
|
Dortmund
|
2-1D
|
bundesliga
|
Frankfurt
|
2-1V
|
bundesliga
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Champions
|
Wolfsburg
|
0-3V
|
bundesliga
|
GAME
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Manchester City vs. Leipzig
|
6-3
|
Champions
|
Leipzig vs Manchester City
|
2-1
|
Champions
|
Leipzig vs Manchester City
|
1-1
|
Champions
Manchester City 2-1 Leipzig
