The Premier League leader receives Leeds United at home this weekend. The West Yorkshire team is currently relegated and they will surely return home with a defeat in their pocket, since they are facing the fittest team in the world with the best striker on the planet at the helm.
Erling Haaland comes into this clash after having been crowned the only human to have managed to score 35 goals in a season in the Premier League. Here’s everything you need to know about the crash:
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Leeds played?
City: Manchester
Stadium: etihad stadium
Date: Saturday May 6
Hour: 4:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Argentina and 8:00 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Manchester City vs Leeds on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN on all your devices
How can you watch Manchester City vs Leeds on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Leeds on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Leeds on television in the United States?
Television channel: Universe
live streaming: FuboTV
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
The only way to listen to what happens in Manchester City vs Leeds in Spanish is with the DAZN narration.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Westham
|
3-0V
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
1-2V
|
premier league
|
Arsenal
|
4-1V
|
premier league
|
Sheffield
|
3-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
bournemouth
|
4-1D
|
premier league
|
leicester
|
1-1E
|
premier league
|
fulham
|
2-1D
|
premier league
|
Liverpool
|
1-6 D
|
premier league
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-5 D
|
premier league
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
TIE
|
LEEDS UNITED
|
3
|
1
|
1
Who is injured at Manchester City?
The only player who will not be available to Guardiola is Kevin De Bruyne.
Who is injured at Leeds United?
Leeds will come to this match with the losses of Cooper, Sinisterra, Dallas and Adams.
What is the possible Manchester City line-up?
Ederson, Akanji, Rubén Dias, Aké, Stones, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Mahrez, Haaland.
What is the possible line-up for Leeds United?
Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Ayling, Harrison, Roca, McKennie, Gnonto, Summerville, Bamford.
What is the forecast 90MIN?
Manchester City 4-0 Leeds
