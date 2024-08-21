After a tough opening matchday in the Premier League, in which Manchester City faced Chelsea and managed to beat the Londoners by 2-0, Pep Guardiola’s men will now face a team that has just returned to the top competition in English football. Ipswich had to play Liverpool in the first matchday and lost by 2-0, so they will try to get their first victory against the current Premier League champions.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Manchester, England
Date: August 24th
Schedule: 16:00 (Spain), 11:00 (Argentina), 8:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in England BBC Radio 5 Live.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
1 (7-6) 1 V
|
Community Shield
|
Chelsea
|
4-2 V
|
Friendly
|
FC Barcelona
|
2 (4-2) 2 D
|
Friendly
|
AC Milan
|
2-3 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
0-2 D
|
Premier League
|
Nice
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Hoffenheim
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Fortuna Dusseldorf
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Shaktar
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
Manchester City started the season playing against one of the English giants, Chelsea, and although Enzo Maresca’s team made things difficult for the Manchester team, thanks to goals from Haaland and Kovacic, they started this season with three points. Now they will look for another victory to make it 2/2.
Several players will be out for this match: Rodri due to a leg injury, Oscar Bobb due to a leg fracture and Savinho will be doubtful as he had to leave the match against Chelsea injured due to knee problems.
Ipswich Town have returned to the Premier League after just over two decades, the Ipswich team is here to stay and wants to challenge the current Premier League champions. The calendar has not been on their side since, counting this match, they have faced two giants of English football such as Liverpool and Manchester City, their next Premier League match will be against Fulham
The following players will be out for this match: Wes Burns and Broadhead due to hamstring injuries; George Hirst due to knee problems; Harry Clarke due to an Achilles tendon injury; and Humphreys due to a muscle injury.
Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Foden, Kovacic, Rico Lewis, Doku, De Bruyne, Haaland, Bernardo Silva
Ipswich Town: Walton, Davis, Greaves, Woolfenden, Tuanzebe, Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, Chaplin, Morsy, Wes Burns, Liam Delap
Manchester City 3-1 Ipswich Town
