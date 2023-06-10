Therefore, Julián Álvarez will not start the game since Erling Haaland is the team’s starting striker and the Argentine will have to watch the game start from the bench. Even so, Álvarez is expected to have minutes in the second half.

Of those 10 games, the Argentine striker has started four of them, and his total record is 3 goals and 2 assists in 468 minutes. The only games in which Julián Álvarez did not play was the first leg of the round of 16 against Leipzig at the Etihad, and the first leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.