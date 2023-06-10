The big day has arrived. Today the final of the Champions League is played between Manchester City and Inter Milan. One of the two teams will be crowned in the next few hours as the new European champion and will succeed Real Madrid in the list of winners.
The English are the favorites to win the title in what would be the first Champions League in their history, but they will face a team that, relatively speaking, has caused a surprise by reaching the final since it was not in the pools of favorites .
Will Julián Álvarez be a starter in the Champions League final against Inter Milan?
Both Pep Guardiola and Simone Inzaghi have their best men at their disposal and will bring out their eleven gala to try to win the title.
Therefore, Julián Álvarez will not start the game since Erling Haaland is the team’s starting striker and the Argentine will have to watch the game start from the bench. Even so, Álvarez is expected to have minutes in the second half.
More news about the Champions League
Julián Álvarez’s statistics in the 2022/23 Champions League
In his first season with Manchester City, Julián Álvarez has participated in 10 of the 12 games that the citizens have played in this Champions League.
Of those 10 games, the Argentine striker has started four of them, and his total record is 3 goals and 2 assists in 468 minutes. The only games in which Julián Álvarez did not play was the first leg of the round of 16 against Leipzig at the Etihad, and the first leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.
What will be the possible eleven that Pep Guardiola will start in the final against Inter?
Goalie:ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Days, Walker
Midfielders: Rodri, Stones, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Grealish
Forwards: Haaland
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Inter #Milan #Julián #Álvarez #start #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply