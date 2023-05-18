Pep won the tactical game against Ancelotti and we already have the finalists for the #UCL 🏆 INTER – MANCHESTER CITY

June 10 in Istanbul 📅 Who do you think will win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rsMtpDDq7o — Jared Borgetti (@borgetti58) May 17, 2023

Finalists! Manchester City passed him over Real Madrid. 4-0 and the score could have been higher if it weren’t for Courtois. Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, the figures. The rematch has arrived and Guardiola’s men are going for the triplet. Inter, his rival. The best team today? pic.twitter.com/8ZgRcm3QlT — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) May 17, 2023

“Listen, I had the feeling these last few days that we had a mixture of calm and tension to play these types of games. After ten or fifteen minutes, I had the feeling that all the pain that we had for a year because of what happened last season was there today. It was very tough last season when we played quite similar to today and I remember Toni Kroos gave an interview saying they could have lost 10-1 or 10-2 at the Etihad. Kroos is one of the best players I’ve ever seen and coached and when he says that it means we were there and it was really hard to lose the way we lost.. At this time we had to swallow poison and football and sports always give you another chance. When the draw was in Madrid, he said ‘yes, I want it’. I wanted it because I think that everything was there today, the energy we had from a year of being criticized for not having character when we lost because it was football. Today he was there and I am happy for the entire organization, for the president, the owner, the coaching staff and especially for all the players because we accepted defeat and today we were there.”he declared.

About his rival, Inter, the ex Barcelona detailed: “There is an incredible detail in this team that I am very proud of: they are so humble. No matter the competition, they take every game seriously because they are so humble. I hate arrogance in sports, the moment you think you are something you are not. These guys haven’t done this in many years and today we got the reward they deserve. A final against an Italian team, people will say that we are favorites and that is the worst that can happen, but we have time to prepare and now we are focused on Chelsea because we have to try to close the Premier League as soon as possible because we have to prepare for United and Inter”he concluded.

“We have had a very good first leg and return, we have played two games with very high concentration, determination and aggressiveness. We know Milan very well, this was already the fourth derby this year. We controlled the game, but it is true that Lautarno’s goal gave us a third goal advantage and we celebrated it that way”explained the strategist.

“Now we are there and we will give our best. The others (Manchester City and Real Madrid) are great teams, but they will find an Inter that will compete. For us it was a dream, but we have always believed in it. It has been an extraordinary road and winning a derby like this in the semifinals is very satisfying. I am proud to be here. I know what was expected when I joined (in June 2021), that is, to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League. This year we have gone even further, but no one has given us anything, we have deserved everything we have achieved. And now the dream of playing in the final has come true.”ended.