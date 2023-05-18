The grand final of the UEFA Champions League was defined: Manchester City against Inter Milan, an unprecedented final. The appointment to meet the new champion of the competition will be next Saturday, June 10, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadiumin Istanbul, Türkiye.
The Nerazzurri They first got their ticket to the grand final by beating their staunch rival, the AC Milanboth in the Ida and in the Vuelta, in the Classic della Madonnina. In the first meeting, the Bosnian Edin Dzeko and the armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan they made it 0-2 in the Giuseppe Meazzawhile in the second episode, the Argentine Lautaro Martinez sealed the 3-0 overall.
On the other hand, the citizens saved the 1-1 draw against real Madrid in the first duel, held in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. the brazilian Vinicius Junior put the meringues ahead, but the Belgian Kevin DeBruyne achieved the match. On the return, the etihad stadium weighed, as the English crushed the Spanish 4-0, 5-1 overall, thanks to a brace from the Portuguese Bernardo Silva and so many from swiss Manuel Akanji and the Argentine Julian Alvarez.
This is everything you need to know about the game:
Date: Saturday, June 10
Location: Istanbul, Türkiye
Stadium: Olympic Ataturk
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to define
How can you watch the match on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar + Champions League
Live stream: Movistar+
How can you watch the match on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch the match on television in Mexico?
Channel: TNT Sports
Online streaming: HBO Max
How can you watch the match on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch the match on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The match can be followed through the following stations in Spain: Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
MANCHESTER CITY: GEEGG
INTER DE MILAN: GGEGE
The English team will play their second final of the Champions Leaguewhich means the second opportunity for the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola can be done with the Orejona, his great slope with the citizen group.
“Listen, I had the feeling these last few days that we had a mixture of calm and tension to play these types of games. After ten or fifteen minutes, I had the feeling that all the pain that we had for a year because of what happened last season was there today. It was very tough last season when we played quite similar to today and I remember Toni Kroos gave an interview saying they could have lost 10-1 or 10-2 at the Etihad. Kroos is one of the best players I’ve ever seen and coached and when he says that it means we were there and it was really hard to lose the way we lost.. At this time we had to swallow poison and football and sports always give you another chance. When the draw was in Madrid, he said ‘yes, I want it’. I wanted it because I think that everything was there today, the energy we had from a year of being criticized for not having character when we lost because it was football. Today he was there and I am happy for the entire organization, for the president, the owner, the coaching staff and especially for all the players because we accepted defeat and today we were there.”he declared.
About his rival, Inter, the ex Barcelona detailed: “There is an incredible detail in this team that I am very proud of: they are so humble. No matter the competition, they take every game seriously because they are so humble. I hate arrogance in sports, the moment you think you are something you are not. These guys haven’t done this in many years and today we got the reward they deserve. A final against an Italian team, people will say that we are favorites and that is the worst that can happen, but we have time to prepare and now we are focused on Chelsea because we have to try to close the Premier League as soon as possible because we have to prepare for United and Inter”he concluded.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Rodri, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan (C), Kevin De Bruyne
Forwards: Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland
Substitutes: Julián Álvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gómez, Scott Carson, Rico Lewis
After getting his pass to the grand final, the coach simone inzaghi I highlight the determination and aggressiveness of their players against the MilanBesides, he sent a message to his rival before knowing if he was the Manchester City or the real Madrid.
“We have had a very good first leg and return, we have played two games with very high concentration, determination and aggressiveness. We know Milan very well, this was already the fourth derby this year. We controlled the game, but it is true that Lautarno’s goal gave us a third goal advantage and we celebrated it that way”explained the strategist.
“Now we are there and we will give our best. The others (Manchester City and Real Madrid) are great teams, but they will find an Inter that will compete. For us it was a dream, but we have always believed in it. It has been an extraordinary road and winning a derby like this in the semifinals is very satisfying. I am proud to be here. I know what was expected when I joined (in June 2021), that is, to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League. This year we have gone even further, but no one has given us anything, we have deserved everything we have achieved. And now the dream of playing in the final has come true.”ended.
Goalie: andre onana
Defenses: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian
Midfielders: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries
Forwards: Lautaro Martinez (C), Edin Dzeko
Substitutes: Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Robin Gosens, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquín Correa, Danil D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Samir Handanovic, Aleksander Stankovic, Raoul Bellanova, Alex Cordaz, Kristjan Asllani
Manchester City 3-1 Inter Milan
