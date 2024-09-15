Manchester City will host Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage, in a repeat of last season’s final. This match will not only be a rematch, but will also mark an important point for both teams in their fight to top the group. City, playing at home, will look to impose their style of play based on possession and control, while Inter will try to exploit quick counterattacks. A duel between two European football powerhouses that promises plenty of intensity and excitement.
City: Manchester, England
Date: September 18th
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Liga de Campeones. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
2-1 V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
1-3 V
|
Premier League
|
Ipswich Town
|
4-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
1 (7-6) 1
|
Community Shield
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
4-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Lecce
|
2-0 V
|
Serie A
|
Genoa
|
2-2 E
|
Serie A
|
Chelsea
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Al Ittihad
|
0-2 D
|
Friendly
Manchester City are being a real steamroller in the Premier League, they have not known defeat at the start of this season and they hope to debut in this new Champions League format and take the three points today.
Aké will not be able to play for this match due to a muscle injury.
On the other hand, the current Serie A champions will visit the current Premier League champions in the first round of the Champions League, in what will be a great match. It will be a repeat of the final of this competition that took place a couple of years ago.
Buchanan will not be able to play for this match due to a fractured tibia.
Manchester City: Ederson, Rico Lewis, Akanji, Stones, Walker, Savinho, Kovacic, Gundogan, Grealish, De Bruyne, Savinho, Haaland
Inter Milan: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, BArella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro Martínez
Manchester City 2-1 Inter Milan
