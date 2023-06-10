Sunday, June 11, 2023
Manchester City vs. Inter: LIVE, Champions League final

June 10, 2023
Manchester City vs. Inter: LIVE, Champions League final


Champions League.

Champions League.

The crucial game is played in Istanbul.

He Manchester City wants to be big in Europe and on Saturday in istanbul your chance comes. against andI Inter Milan He will seek his first Champions League title, the club’s main goal since an Emirati investment fund acquired it in 2008.

After failing the first few years, the English club bet heavily and took over the services of the then most prestigious coach in Europe, Pep Guardiola.

The obsession was to win the Champions League. In seven years with Guardiola, City have won five titles Premier League.

Lineups

Manchester City

Inter de Milan

follow the game here

