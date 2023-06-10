Manchester City vs. Inter: LIVE, Champions League final

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Champions League.
Archive / WEATHER
Champions League.
The crucial game is played in Istanbul.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
He Manchester City wants to be big in Europe and on Saturday in istanbul your chance comes. against andI Inter Milan He will seek his first Champions League title, the club’s main goal since an Emirati investment fund acquired it in 2008.
After failing the first few years, the English club bet heavily and took over the services of the then most prestigious coach in Europe, Pep Guardiola.
The obsession was to win the Champions League. In seven years with Guardiola, City have won five titles Premier League.
Lineups
Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
XI | Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/6eYE8aTGTH
—Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023
Inter de Milan
follow the game here
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Manchester #City #Inter #LIVE #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply