In a confrontation that promises emotions and action on the pitch, Manchester City is preparing to host Fulham on matchday 4 of the Premier League. With City solo leading the table, tensions mount as both teams look to consolidate their league position. The eyes of the fans will be fixed on this encounter in search of memorable moments and unexpected turns on the road to victory.
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Fulham played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Saturday, September 2
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
How can you watch Manchester City vs Fulham on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Fulham on television in Argentina?
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Fulham on television in Mexico?
live streaming:Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Fulham on television in the United States?
live streaming:Peacock
More Premier League news
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sheffield United
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
1-0V
|
Premier League
|
Seville
|
1-1
|
European Super Cup
|
Burnley
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
1-1
|
Community Shield
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
0-3D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Hoffenheim
|
2-1V
|
Friendly
|
Chelsea
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
By part of the Manchester City the ones that will not be are Kevin De Bruyne, and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his center-back/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri.
For Fulham, Bassey will not be able to play due to suspension, while Willian is injured.
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Grealish, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Pereira; Wilson, Jimenez, Reid
Manchester City 4-0 Fulham
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Manchester #City #Fulham #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply