Manchester City and Fluminense will star in the grand final of the 2023 Club World Cup. The Citizens, current champions of the Champions League, advanced to this stage after beating Urawa Reds by a score of 0-3, while Tricolor, current Cup champion Libertadores, defeated Al-Ahly 2-0.
The representatives of UEFA and Conmebol will face each other to define the champion of the international tournament. This is everything you need to know about the grand final between Manchester City and Fluminense.
You can see the game through the signal FIFA+ (Spain, Argentina, United States and Mexico).
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defense: M. Akanji, K. Walker, N. Aké, J. Stones
Medium: P. Foden, Rodri, M. Kovacic, J. Grealish
Forward: B. Silva, M. Luiz
According to the most recent reports, Manchester City will not be able to count on Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku for the final against Fluminense.
Pep Guardiola decided not to register these elements for the semifinals and they will not be able to be active in the final duel against Fluminense. All three players have physical discomfort.
Goalkeeper: Fábio
Defense: S. Xavier, Nino, F. Melo, Marcelo
Medium: André, Martinelli, Ganso
Forward: J. Arias, Keno, G. Cano
Marcelo, one of the great figures of Fluminense, spoke prior to the 2023 Club World Cup final. The Brazilian legend stated that they will play “the most important game of our lives” against Manchester City.
Manchester City 3-1 Fluminense
